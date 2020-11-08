Kano NAPTIP secures seven convictions in two months

The Zonal Commander, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Kano Command Mr Desmond Garba, has said the state command has secured seven convictions since his assumption into office.

Speaking at a Sensitization and Advocacy program on Child Molestation and Trafficking, Garba disclosed that “there is an interconnectivity and interlocking relationship between human trafficking, drugs, and movement of illegal arms and to tackle these other vices, one must get it right with human trafficking.”

According to him, the recent convictions which came in less than two months since he was transferred to the state is a good omen for the command and a clear warning to those who are into the illegal business of human trafficking and child molestation that it is no longer business as usual.

He, however, added that the sensitization couldn’t have come at a more better time considering the prevalence of cases of human trafficking and child molestation in the state particularly in the rural communities hence the need to educate the people at the grassroots on the dangers associated with the heinous practice which has destroyed the lives of many promising persons.

He said: “We have deployed all necessary mechanism needed to fight this crime in Kano and we would use all legal means to ensure we prosecute anyone caught trafficking or molesting a child in the state.”

Speaking on the occasion, a House of Reps Member representing Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency and organizer of the programme, Hon. Mustapha Bala Dawaki, said, the campaign which has already trained not less than 1,100 persons drawn from all the wards in is constituency has another round of three hundred persons to train making a total of 1,400.

Mika’ilu Ahmad who spoke on behalf of Hon. Bala stated that ignorance, illiteracy and poverty are the leading factors contributing to the increase recorded in cases of trafficking and molestation.

Iin view of these, he said the House of Reps Member deemed it necessary to bring together relevant stakeholders to educate the community members.

In order to cushion the effect of the present economic situation, the House of Representative Member empowered each participant with capital to start up a new business or expand their existing businesses all with the view of having a source of livelihood without having to resort to exposing their wards to dangers of trafficking and molestation in order to make a living.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youths, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…