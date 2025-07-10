NUPRC sensitises host communities in Imo, Abia on PIA

Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has ended its sensitization programmes for host communities of Imo and Abia States on the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

The town hall sensitisation engagement held in conjunction with the Hostcom Project Management and Adversary Konsult LTD, Host Communities Development Board of Trustees (HCDTS) and SETTLORS, educated host communities on the new PIA law being enacted by the Federal Government.

In his keynote address, the Commission Chief Executives Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, explained the aim of the PIA which is meant to enable the host communities to have direct impact in the development they desires

He declared that the trust funds is not in anyway of personal purpose but rather for the development of the communuties.

The Commission’s Chief Executives, who was represented by Mr. Atama Daniel, challenged the chairmen of Board of Trustees (BOT) to be transparent in their dealings between the oil companies and members of their Communities.

He said: “If the BoT chairmen are transperent, there would be any need for complains”.

Decribing it as a biggest issue before the company, Komolafe said that so far about 30 petitions from the communities have been recorded by the commission.

He advised the BoT chairmen to be transparent in communicating to members of their communities on the activities of the trust funds.

NUPRC boss called for collaboration of the stakeholders with relevant bodies in order to achieve success

In his address, the National President Host Communities Development Board of Trustees and Settlors (HCDTS), His Highness, Dr.Benjamin- Style Tamaranebi pledged to the host communities to deliver people-friendly projects in line with the dictates of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Tamaranebi said that with a constitutional contribution of 3 per cent from settlors (oil companies), host communities could embark on projects by themselves despite pending challenges.

He called on representatives of host communities to deliver the dividends of development to their people in line with the PIA.

He said: “A lot is happening, host communities have started executing projects and the people are the beneficiaries of the PIA.”

Also speaking, National Secretary of the HCDTS, HRM Eze Emmanuel Assor, said that host communities have patiently cooperated with settlors despite delay in payment of the 3 per cent contribution since 2023.

He urged the settlors to expedite payment as a way of reciprocating the patience and tolerance of the communities.

The Monarch urged the oil companies to strictly adhere to look at their budget and give them their due rights.

