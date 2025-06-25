Kano govt declares Thursday public holiday for Islamic New Year

The Kano State Government has declared Thursday a public holiday to mark the beginning of the Islamic New Year, 1447 AH.

The state Commissioner of Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, made this known in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Kano

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf congratulated the Muslim faithful on witnessing the New Year, which begins with the month of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The statement said that the Governor called on the people of the state and the Muslim Ummah to reflect on their actions over the past year and to use the occasion to offer prayers for peace, unity, and prosperity in the state and the country at large.

The Governor also reassured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment to improving their living standards through dedicated and people-oriented governance.

