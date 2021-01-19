Kano govt asks civil servants to stay at home till further notice, bans events, viewing centres from operating

By Kola Oyelere-Kano

Kano State government in its effort to stem rise in number of COVID-19 has directed civil servants in the State to stay at home pending further instruction.

This was just as the state government also imposed a fresh ban on the activities of viewing and event centres across the state following increasing COVID-19 cases recently.

According to a statement signed by Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, a copy made available early morning of Tuesday to pressmen, the measure was part of decision at a stakeholders meeting held at the Africa House, Kano, on Monday.

Garba also disclosed in the statement that workers on essential services such as healthcare service providers, fire service, water board, teaching staff, security guards and the media are exempted from the ban.

The commissioner reaffirmed government’s commitment to working with relevant stakeholders that included the Ulamas to ensuring compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

