Kano governor declares one week lockdown as state records fourth coronavirus case

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has declared a lockdown from Thursday for one week in an effort to curb spread of coronavirus which on Tuesday recorded its fourth case.

During the period, there will be no movement in the state and the security agencies have been ordered to arrest anyone violating this order.

The governor said: “From Thursday, 16th April by 10.00 pm, Kano is locked down for the benefit of all in the state. All markets are closed and all public gatherings are banned. The lockdown is for seven days. We then wait and see what will come up. We are hoping that Allah will see us through.”

This came as the state government on Tuesday confirmed an additional COVID-19 patient.

The state ministry of health announced this on its verified Twitter handle on Tuesday evening.

With this, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kano is four.

