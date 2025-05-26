Kano gov approves N151.8m for rebuilding burnt mosque

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved over N151 million for the reconstruction of a mosque destroyed by arson in Tiga Gadan, Gezawa Local Government Area.

The approved reconstruction funds will also cover the addition of an Islamiyya school, an office block, a renovated toilet facility, and a solar-powered motorised borehole with an overhead tank.

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, the approval fulfils a pledge made by Governor Yusuf during his visit to the site shortly after the attack.

According to statement,residents of Tiga Gadan expressed immense gratitude for the swift government response. Many hailed the Governor’s move as a rare demonstration of leadership and commitment to the welfare of the people.

“This action is indeed honourable. It is more than anything,” one resident was quoted as saying.

The Kano State Government has called on community members to support the rebuilding process and ensure the protection of the new facilities once completed.