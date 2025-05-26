FCDA official arrested over alleged criminal conspiracy, impersonation of CIPMN President

A top official of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) was on Monday arrested by the Nigerian Police over allegations of criminal conspiracy and impersonation of the President of the Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (CIPMN).

CIPMN alleged that the official, Mr Jamilu Isa Yankwashi, had been impersonating the President of the Institute for many years.

According to a court warrant granting the arrest of Yankwashi, with number CR/382/25, sighted by Nigerian Tribune, it was signed on the 23rd of May, 2025.

The warrant reads: “In the Chief Magistrate 1 Court of Karu, Abuja between Inspector General of Police and Jamilu Isah Yankwashi.

“Warrant of arrest of person accused to all police officers, whereas Jamilu Yankwashi of FCT Abuja stand charge with offence of criminal conspiracy and impersonation.

You are hereby directed to arrest the said Jamilu Yankwashi dated this 23rd day of May 2025.”

Confirming the arrest, the Registrar General of the Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (CIPMN), Mr Henry Ifeanyi Mbadiwe, said: “Jamilu has been arrested by the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

“A warrant of arrest was initiated by the police and signed by a judge on Friday, 23rd May 2025.

Today, the 26th of May 2025, Jamilu was arrested by the police at the hall of FCDA, where he was attempting to commence a 5-day training and induction of CIPMN members, though the hall was scanty.”

Mbadiwe further stated that: “For years Jamilu, who is a staff of FCDA, has impersonated the office of the President of CIPMN and has on multiple occasions collected public funds through deceptive means, claiming to have the authority to issue CIPMN licences.

Jamilu Isa Yankwashi, alongside the former Chairman of Council, Mrs Victoria Okoronkwo, who were part of the CIPMN Council dissolved by then Mr President Muhammadu Buhari, have continued to parade themselves as officers of the Institute, deceiving the Nigerian public,” the Registrar stated.

CIPMN noted that Yankwashi is currently being held at the Police Headquarters in Abuja.

