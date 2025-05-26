Anambra deputy gov hails Rotary International’s gift of selfless service

Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, has described selfless service to humanity as Rotary International’s gift to society.

He stated this while declaring open the District 9142 Conference of Rotary International, tagged “Smithcity Reloaded 2025,” in Awka.

He commended the efforts and sacrifices of Rotarians, whom he described as a devoted assembly of men and women serving tirelessly and passionately to change lives.

“We commend your efforts and sacrifices towards changing people’s lives, which you carry out tirelessly and passionately.

“We also acknowledge your positive interventions across communities, especially in the fight against poliomyelitis,” he added.

The Governor of District 9142, Prof A.U. Nonyelu, reiterated the club’s continued commitment to impacting lives and mitigating the suffering of less privileged members of society.

He said the conference aimed to celebrate the club’s activities for the Rotary year, particularly in its focal areas.

He listed some of their interventions, including maternal and child health, education promotion, disease prevention and treatment, water sanitation and hygiene, and peacebuilding, among others.

“We’re here to celebrate what we have done for the Rotary year, the activities we have carried out over the years in our different areas of service, particularly in our focal areas.

“We will continue to impact different communities and mitigate the suffering of the less privileged members of society,” he added.

Earlier, Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, Paul Ileka, described the event as a celebration of service, fellowship, and community.

He expressed optimism that the conference theme would elicit thought-provoking discussions, inspiring presentations, and meaningful networking opportunities.

He said, “The theme for this year’s conference, ‘Creating Lasting Change Through the Magic of Rotary,’ speaks directly to the importance of transforming the present moments in society.

“We will engage in thought-provoking discussions, inspiring presentations, and meaningful networking opportunities. Our conference theme will guide our conversations and reflections,” he stressed.

Delivering a lecture on the management of infertility, the immediate past Acting Vice-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof Joseph Ikechebelu, explained that several methods could be used to overcome the challenge of childlessness in families.

Speaking on the topic, “Overcoming the Cross of Infertility,” Ikechebelu specifically identified the trending Artificial Reproductive Technology/ In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) as having recorded success stories over the years.

Identifying stress as one of the major factors responsible for childlessness in homes, the medical expert urged childless couples to embrace the new technology.

The event, which attracted Rotarians from seven states—Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom—featured other lectures by Rotarian Yinka Babalola, Prof Udenta Udenta, Prof Joshua Osa, and Barrister Kingsley Awo.

