Kola Oyelere, Kano

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kano sector command, has confirmed that 17 people lost their lives, while three are injured in an auto crash that occurred at Yaura village, Wudil-Bauchi Road in Albasu local government area.

The FRSC Kano Sector Commander, Ibrahim Abdullahi while confirming the incident to pressmen in Kano, disclosed that the accident involved a Honda Accord with registration number NSR 81 VW, and Volkswagen Sharon (bus) with registration number NNG 275 XA.

“The crash involved a total of 21 passengers in the two vehicles out of which 11 adult males, five adult females and one male child lost their lives while three others that sustained serious injuries involved one adult male, one adult female and one male child”, he said.

Abdullahi further disclosed that the crash occurred as a result of excessive speed, wrongful overtaking which lead to loss of control, and head-on collision with one of the vehicles bursting into fire immediately.

He added that the injured were taken to Wudil General Hospital for treatment, while the corpses of the deceased were handed over to their relatives.

While commiserating with the families of the victims, he prayed for the repose of their souls and advised motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations, to maintain an accident-free society.