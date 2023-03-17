Taiwo Amodu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it was not aware that All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Senator Aishatu Ahmed was one of the directors of Binani Printing Press Limited, a company that is printing sensitive materials for the general elections.

INEC statement was on the heels of media report that a company in which the APC Governorship candidate was a co-owner won the contract for the printing of sensitive materials for the general elections.

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, in a statement on Thursday night said the Commission conducted due diligence with the Corporate Affairs Commission and was satisfied that the printing company met the requisite technical capacity, security consciousness and expertise in printing security documents.

“However, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed was not listed as one of the Directors of Binani Printing Press Limited,” the statement noted.

Okoye’s statement read in part:” Our attention has been drawn to a news report that the Commission awarded a contract for the printing of sensitive election materials to Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed. It was alleged in the report that she owns Binani Printing Press Limited.

“Procurements in the Commission go through open competitive bidding and Binani Printing Press Limited was one of the security printing companies that applied to print security documents for the Commission. After inspecting the company’s facility and carrying out due diligence at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), the Commission was satisfied that they are qualified printers with the requisite technical capacity, security consciousness and expertise in printing security documents. However, Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed was not listed as one of the Directors of Binani Printing Press Limited.

“The Commission decided to print all the security documents for the 2023 General Election in the country to help Nigerian printers and assist in growing the national economy.

“The Commission will continue to carry out due diligence in its procurement activities.”