Former Abia State Governor and the Chief Whip of the ninth Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has dismissed a media report claiming a gang up by certain Senators against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

A national newspaper, (not Nigerian Tribune) had reported that the appointment of Chief of Staff and Deputy Chief of Staff for the office of Senate President, both from the southern part of the country has courted disaffection of Senators from the North.

The former Governor of Abia State was reacting to media reports that some unnamed 22 Senators of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were planning to leave the party for another opposition party because of the outcome of the election that produced Senators Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin as Senate President and Deputy.

Kalu, who spoke on a recorded video through his verified Facebook account maintained that the election of Akpabio as Senate President was fair and transparent.

“Let me be honest with you, the election in the Senate was very transparent. Senator Akpabio won the election. It was free, it was fair.

“I congratulate the Clerk of the National Assembly, I congratulate the Clerk and all the Staff of the Senate. You know I cannot lie against my conscience. Akpabio won the election hands down.

“There was no controversy about who won the election. If there is anything any other person wants to say, that is their business. Akpabio, to my conscience, to my seeing and to my honour, won the election and we have since congratulated him,” he stated.

Speaking further, Kalu, who also aspired for the office of the President of the Senate said, “There are no two Senate in the history of the Senate. There is only one Senate. On the 13th of June, was the day we decided to have one Senate.

“There are no pro and anti-Akpabio Senators. Even Senator Abdulaziz Yari, understands we have to work with Akpabio. He is the Senate President. We have congratulated him and I am using this Sallah period to appeal to our people to come together and work as one Senate,” he declared.

The Senate President has equally denied report of giving priority to primordial sentiments in his appointments of aides.

A statement obtained from the Media Unit of the Office of the Senate President stated that it was too early to read primordial sentiments to the only two appointments the Senate President has just announced.





“The President of the 10th Senate is a highly detribalised Nigerian with strong conviction in the potentials of our diversities. The needless agitation is a distraction that should have no place in our current efforts at rebuilding a society that is strong in growth and opportunities.”