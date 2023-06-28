The Ondo State government has commended the Akure Prestige Hybrid Lions Club for its exceptional commitment to making a positive impact within the state and across the country. The club has been praised for its dedication to community service and its unwavering support for educational initiatives.

During the launch of the recently completed rehabilitation and furnishing of classrooms and offices at Akure Secondary Commercial School in Oke Aro, Akure, the State Commissioner for Finance, Wale Akinterinwa, expressed his commendation. Lion (Dr.) Ilesanmi Imisi led the club in this project.

The newly rehabilitated classrooms and offices now provide a conducive learning environment for students and teachers, demonstrating the club’s dedication and generosity in contributing to the improvement of educational infrastructure in the state.

The commissioner expressed his delight at the occasion and conveyed his appreciation to the Akure Prestige Hybrid Lions Club for its remarkable efforts, which align with the state administration’s vision of providing quality education for all.

“I am delighted to witness the transformation of Akure Secondary Commercial School, thanks to the remarkable efforts of the Akure Prestige Hybrid Lions Club. Their commitment to improving educational facilities is commendable and aligns with our administration’s vision of providing quality education for all. I applaud the club for its positive impact and urge other organizations to emulate their exemplary work,” said the commissioner.

Dr Imisi, the leader of the club, expressed gratitude to the commissioner for his presence and encouragement during the commissioning ceremony. He reiterated the club’s commitment to continuing uplifting communities through sustainable projects that create lasting change.

According to Dr Imisi, the rehabilitated classrooms and offices at Akure Secondary Commercial School exemplify the power of collaboration between government institutions and community-based organizations. He emphasized that the successful completion of the project by the club marks another milestone in its journey towards transforming lives and empowering communities.

