Kaduna varsity sacks randy lecturer, promotes 12 to Professor rank

Kaduna State University (KASU) has dismissed a randy lecturer and promoted 12 lecturers to the rank of Professor, while eight others were promoted to the rank of Associate Professor.

The University terminated the appointment of Dr Idowu Abbas of Geography Department, over alleged sexual harassment

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Abdullahi Ashafa, announced this in a statement in Kaduna on Friday.

He said the university terminated the appointment of Dr Idowu Abbas over sexual harassment which he confessed to having carried out against a female student.

“This gross misconduct violated Section 8.7 Paragraph (f) of the Administrative and Academic Regulations in Kaduna State University.

“The regulations state that ‘victimization/harassment of student through examination mark is punishable by dismissal and/or termination of appointment.”

Ashafa identified the lecturers promoted to the rank of Professor as Dr Helen Andow, Professor of Entrepreneurship Management; Dr Upah Butari, Professor of English Language; and Dr Suleiman Suleiman, Professor of Arabic Grammar.

Also promoted were Dr Muhammad Bello, Professor of Accounting and Finance; Dr Sadiq Abdu, Professor of Solid State and Computational Physics; and Dr Dickson Dyaji, Professor of Religious Studies.

Others were Dr Audee Giwa, Professor of Comparative Literature; Dr Usman Yusuf, Professor of Economics; Dr Zainab Dabo, Professor of Finance and Management; and Dr Benjamin Gugon, Professor of Accounting.

Equally elevated to the rank of professor are Dr Zakari Ladan, Professor of Organic Chemistry; and Dr Muhammad Sani Abubakar, Professor of Molecular Physics and Renewable Energy.

“Those promoted to the rank of Associate Professor are Dr Monday Audu, Dr Saidu Abdulkadir, Dr Daniel Hyuk, Dr Solomon Aboh, Dr Maryam Abdu, Dr Lubabatu Kwanbo, Dr Peter Anthony and Dr Salisu Salisu.”

On the dismissal, Ashafa said that the university’s Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee, chaired by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), investigated the alleged sexual harassment against the lecturer.

He said that the report was presented at the 217th Management Meeting of the institution he chaired on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Muhammad Tanko, on Jan. 12.

He said that the management dismissed Abbas from the service of the university and directed that all students under his supervision be reassigned to a descent lecturer in the department.

“According to the report, Abbas confessed in his testimony to have touched and hugged a female student he was supervising her project from behind against her will when she went to his office to discuss her project.

“His testimonies also revealed other nasty and randy misbehaviour he exhibited to the student.

The deputy vice-chancellor described Abbas’ earlier resignation as “null and void.”

The randy lecturer could not be reached for his reaction.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Kaduna varsity sacks lecturer Kaduna varsity sacks lecturer

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Kaduna varsity sacks lecturer Kaduna varsity sacks lecturer

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE