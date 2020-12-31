Kaduna sex party building demolished

Officials of the Kaduna State Urban State Urban Planing Development Agency (KASUPDA) have demolished the building that was to host the maiden edition of Kaduna sex party.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the agency, Nuhu Garba told Nigerian Tribune that the building which is located at Sabon Tasha a suburb of Kaduna metropolis was demolished in the afternoon.

He said the demolition was carried out based on the laws guiding the agency.

“The law has vested the agency the power to demolish any building that contravenes the rights of occupancy.

“For instance, if a residential building is turned into something other than the purpose it was meant, the law gave us power to demolish such property especially if it’s against public interest.”

Garba also said, “we were in Narayi (another suburb) too to carry out similar assignment. We are currently demolishing another building that promotes illicit acts.”

Tribune Online reports that the demolition comes barely 24 hours after those behind the sex party were arrested.

A source who pleaded for anonymity revealed that many arrests were made between Wednesday and Thursday.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…