Kalejaiye donates 1,000-seater hall to Ogun College of Health Technology

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Otunba Kunle Kalejaiye, will on Friday, hand over a 1,000 seater hall to the Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese, Ijebu.

The facility, built to mark the 72nd birthday of Mrs. Adetumbi Adebanjo, (nee Kalejaiye), will be commissioned by the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

He noted that the era that the government could provide every infrastructure had gone, but, urged the government not to relent in satisfying the yearnings of the people.

The legal luminary explained that the edifice was a mark of honour to the woman who sacrificed her comfort for him to be educated.

He said: “This project is dedicated to filial devotion and sacrifice. It stands as a monument to the honour of Adetumbi Adebanjo (nee Kalejaye), who gave up her comfort so that Kunle could be educated.

“It is my hope that this project will be utilized in a way that will convey to others too, the willingness to do something similar.

“I belong to the school of thought which holds the creed that the government cannot just do everything. However, the government too must do something! I have already conveyed the willingness of a friend of mine to donate a 40KVA generator for the use of the hall. I hope the project will be well maintained by the college,” Kalejaye remarked.

