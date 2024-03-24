A parent, Jibril Gwadabe Kuriga whose daughter,Aisha Gwadabe was among those kidnapped at Kuriga school in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state has said that with the released of their children they want their children to go back to school.

He said, “we want to support the security now that they have been deployed to our area for our children to return to school.

He also expressed sadness that some parents are not lucky to see the return of their children because some are dead .

“The trauma of missing a love one especially a child is unbearable. So what we passed through as a result of the abduction of their children is utterly unimaginable.

Speaking in an interview,Gwadabe who holds the traditional title of Tafidan Kuriga said,” I have a child by name Aisha. She was among those kidnapped too.

“We were traumatized throughout the period of the absence of our children. Our children were away in the bush, no food, no good water.

“Let me tell you, sometimes 12 o’clock, 1 o’clock in the night, I would wake up, I would just be crying, thinking how is she?

“Has she eaten? I think of all that because I know if she is at home, normally before she goes to school in the morning, she would eat then she would come back to eat breakfast and then when they close two o’clock before she goes for Islamiyya she takes something.

“I am always playing with her at home but with her absence now I’ve been feeling very bad. They said all the children are back that is what they said all of them are back but seeing is believing.

“There is a woman whose four children were among the kidnapped pupils. She could not eat, she could not sleep.

“If I can even tell you some parents are dead within the period the children were with Kidnappers. I cannot tell you the number of those that died. But I believe some are dead.

“Government called us and informed us that the children are with them. That is the true story, but we have not seen them yet.

“They promised us by tomorrow (Monday) they will handover the children to us. Each student or child will be handed over to the parents.

“We are feeling happy because it is not easy missing your child for this long period of time, so, we need to be happy.

“With the presence of security now in our area, we are going to mount the security so that our children can go back to school.

“We are happy that we now have security presence. We are going to use them to see that our children go back to school.