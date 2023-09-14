Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) has arrested another murder suspect in connection with the murder of Mrs Dorathy Jonathan of Afana village in Canton Kataf local government area of Kaduna State, even as the command foiled attempts to kidnap an Anglican bishop.

Recall that the OPSH recently apprehended one Lot Dauda, who confessed to having committed the crime alongside an accomplice through a manhunt launched by troops of Operation Safe Haven, who acted immediately based on credible intelligence obtained.

Mrs. Dorathy Jonathan, from the Southern Kaduna area of Kaduna State, was murdered in cold blood on Friday, September 1, 2023, while fetching firewood at Afana village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of the State.

In a statement signed by its Media Information Officer, Captain Oya James, the OPSH said the second murder suspect was Abubakar Mato, mentioned in the confessional statement obtained from Lot Dauda, who was earlier captured by troops and arrested following a manhunt by men of the OPSH.

“Following the arrest of Lot Dauda, who confessed to having murdered Mrs Dorathy Jonathan at Afana village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have arrested the second murder suspect, Abubakar Mato, mentioned in the confessional statement obtained from Lot Dauda earlier captured by troops”.

It was further disclosed that the troops of OPSH also foiled an attempt to kidnap Bishop Paul Zamani of the Anglican Diocese at Sambak Gida village in Jaba LGA of Kaduna State.

said: “Troops swiftly mobilised to the scene after receiving a distress call and exchanged fire with the kidnappers, who fled with gunshot wounds”.

The Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major General AE Abubakar, commended the general public for providing credible information that led to the arrest of the suspects and foiled the kidnapping attempt.

