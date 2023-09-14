The Peoples Democratic Party in Benue State has cried out over the continuous detention of one of its social media men.

The legal adviser to the party in the state, Clement Mue, Esq., decried on Thursday the continuous detention of his client at the Correctional Centre, Makurdi.

Mue alleged that his client, known as Paul Gyenger, was arrested on August 25, 2023, on orders of the state governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, through the Commissioner for Justice, on the accusation that he defamed him by posting on his Facebook page alleging that he (the Governor) diverted the two (2) billion in Federal Government palliative money given to the state.

The PDP legal adviser described as ‘illegal, unconstitutional, and unwarranted’ the continued detention of his client, who has been granted bail.

Mue alleged that all efforts made to secure bail for his client, even when the High Court had ordered his release on bail, had been frustrated by the Chief Magistrate, His Worship Taribo Attah.

Speaking to Journalists at the premises of Magistrate Court opposite the School of Nursing in Makurdi on Thursday,

Mue said, “The fact of the matter is that on August 25, 2023, my client, Paul Terhemba Gyenger, who is the defendant in this case and is currently at the Correctional Centre in Yakyo, Makurdi, Benue State, was arrested upon a complaint by Governor Hyacinth Alia on the ground that he made a post on his Facebook page tagged, It is alleged that other states have collected their palliatives, and in Benue State, the Governor has diverted the sum of two (2) billion naira and is completing his house in Kuje area of Abuja.

“He said it is alleged; he did not say he knew. It was based on that that he was arrested on that Friday. We went to the police, who said they would arraign him in court. They did not, and on August 28, 2023, I filed a fundamental enforcement order against the defendants, namely the Governor, Commissioner for Justice, and Commissioner of Police, at the High Court.

“Upon being served with that particular process, the third respondent in this matter, the Commissioner of Police, arraigned my client on August 31, 2023, at the Chief Magistrate Court 1 presided over by His Worship Taribo Attah, and I filed a motion for bail in his court. The matter came up, and he adjourned it to September 11, 2023.

“The offences alleged are bailable because they are complaining of conspiracy, defamation of character, and cybercrime, which are ordinarily bailable. When the Magistrate heard our application, he adjourned it to September 20, 2023, for a ruling on this type of application.

“Fortunately for my client, the High Court 10, which we approached, granted our bail application.





“On September 12, 2023, an order was served on the Magistrate, His Worship Taribo Attah. Before this process was served on the Magistrate, he closed by 1 p.m. and left me in the court. I waited till 4 p.m. on September 12, 2023, and this morning, September 13, 2023, I filed a motion ex parte because the High Court directed the court to fix bail terms and not anything else. The Chief Magistrate told me that it was an abuse of the court process, and he could not comply with it.

I then directed him to Section 34 Subd. 3 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law, which entitles him to grant bail as the original remand notice was to expire on September 7, 2023. As I am talking to you, the continued detention of my client in the Yaikyo Correctional Centre is illegal, unconstitutional, and unwarranted.

“They just want to use the coercive powers of the State to perpetually keep him behind bars. I am left with no option but to apply to release my client.

