Muhammad Sabiu- Kaduna

Kaduna State Government has announced the immediate imposition of a 24-hour curfew in the Sabon Garin Nassarawa-Tirkaniya area of the Chikun local government area of the state over the killings of two citizens.

This was contained in a statement issued by the commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Monday.

The statement noted that the decision was reached following a breakdown of law and order, which led to the killing of two citizens in an incident of urban gang violence.

The statement disclosed that security agencies have been directed to enforce the curfew in the said location to restore order as investigations proceed.

It said further citizens are urged to strictly observe the curfew in this location, which takes effect immediately.