Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), on Monday, proceeded on a 15-working day vacation as first instalment of his 2023 Annual Leave.

In a letter transmitted to the State House of Assembly and addressed to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun, Governor Akeredolu said the leave will commence from Monday, 3rd to Tuesday, 25th April 2023, both days inclusive.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde.

While Governor Akeredolu is away on vacation, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa will perform the functions of the office of the Governor.

The Governor will resume duties on Wednesday, 26th April 2023.

