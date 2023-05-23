The Governor-elect of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani has approved the appointment of Muhammad Shehu Lawal as his Chief Press Secretary.

A statement issued and personally signed by the Governor-elect indicated that the appointment takes effect from May 23, 2023.

The statement noted that “Muhammad Shehu Lawal brings to the service more than 10 years of significant and relevant experience in strategic communication, political communication, image management, conflict resolution and peace – building, and monitoring and evaluation.

“He holds the Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy (MIAD) from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Masters in Conflict, Peace and Strategic Studies from Kaduna State University, Kaduna, and Bachelor of Science (Political Science) Degree from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The statement also said, he obtained certificates in Interfaith Conflict Resolution and Conflict Analysis from United States Institute of Peace, Washington DC, as well as a certificate in Monitoring and Evaluation from the Global Health Learning Centre, Baltimore, USA.

In addition, the statement disclosed that “Muhammad Shehu Lawal served as Special Assistant to the Executive Governor of Kaduna State on Political Matters from 2019 to 2023. He played a key role in the design and execution of the media and communications strategies of the Kaduna State APC Campaign Council and the North West APC Presidential Campaign Council.

Thus the Governor-elect urged the appointee to devise effective strategies for publicizing of government activities, interfacing with the media and relevant agencies, and positively projecting the image of the incoming administration. He wished him Allah’s guidance in the discharge of his new assignment.