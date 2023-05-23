Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has restated his support for Senators Godswill Akpabio — Barau Jibrin’s ticket for leadership of the 10th Senate.

Governor Wike made the declaration on Tuesday when he met members of the Stability Group who paid him a visit.

The Rivers State Governor, who recalled Senator Akpabio’s support for him when he was aspiring to be governor, noted that it was time to repay the good gesture of the two-time Akwa-Ibom state governor.

“This is the time for me to support him because he supported me when I wanted to be the governor of River State.”

Also reacting to opposition trailing the endorsement of the APC zoning template even within its own ranks, the Rivers State governor noted that it was the prerogative of the ruling party to pick the leadership of the National Assembly.

He maintained that he would give the needed support to ensure the victory of Senator Akpabio on June 13.

He said: “If truly we want this country to move forward from where we are today, I see nothing wrong in the ruling party picking who it thinks can work with the President-elect as the Senate President of the 10th Assembly. On this Akpabio and Barau project, we are together to make sure they win”.

” Akpabio supported me during my governorship ambition. He stood by me all through and ensured that I won. I don’t pay back good with evil. This is payback time for him. I will stand by him until he emerges as the next Senate President. Our team would soon meet to take a position on your aspiration.

“Don’t be worried or disturbed by the contending forces against your aspiration, it is normal in politics. Power is not given on a platter, you fight for it. I am impressed that despite your endorsement by your party and the President-elect, you are still consulting your colleagues. That is the way it should be.

“Let us be fair to this country. If we continue this way, Nigeria will not succeed. Don’t waiver stay firm, and you will win at the end of the day,” he stressed.

In his response, the Senate Presidential hopeful, Senator Godswill Akpabio, thanked Governor Wike for his support for his aspiration to emerge as the next Senate President, saying, “Let me congratulate you for ending your tenure as the governor of River State on the high. You have done well for your people and Nigerians. History would be kind to you as you exit the office in the next few days. You believe in justice, equity, and fairness, and that is what Nigerians know you for.

Earlier, the DG of the group, Senator Ali Ndume, had described Governor Wike as a man of his word and very reliable. According to him, “Governor Wike was the first to buy into the Akpabio/ Barau project. Wike is a reliable individual that is always committed to his promises. We need your support at this crucial time because you are very influential in the PDP, ” he declared.