Kaduna condoles family of slain farmer

The Kaduna State Government has condoled the family of a farmer who was killed on his farm on Sunday in Kajuru local government area of the state.

The farmer, Mr. Jeremiah Yohanna, was declared missing on Sunday and his corpse found on Monday morning.

The Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, alongside Commissioner of Police, Umar Musa Muri and Commanding Officer 312 Artillery Regiment, Lt. Col Adamu Muhammad visited the family of the deceased, at Maraban Kajuru, where he conveyed the government’s condolences.

Aruwan said: “We are here on behalf of the Kaduna State Government under the leadership of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, to condole your family over the unfortunate incident. The government condemns this act, it is barbaric and evil and totally unacceptable.

“We share your pains and pray that Almighty God comforts your entire family. We also assure you that security agencies are working hard to investigate the matter thoroughly and will get to the root of it.”

The government commended elders who worked with the security agencies in recovering the corpse and acknowledged the role they played in averting unrest following the incident.

In his remarks, CP Muri, who also commiserated with the family on behalf of the police, said the Kaduna State Police Command has commenced investigation as operatives from the Command have been deployed to the area.

He further assured them that the police will leave no stone unturned as far as the case is concerned.

