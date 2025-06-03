Flash floods: Five more bodies recovered in Mokwa — NSEMA

…as death tolls rises to 158

The Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) has reported that five more bodies have been recovered in Mokwa Local Government Area following the recent flash flood disaster in the communities.

The Acting Director General of NSEMA, Dr Ibrahim Audu Hussaini, stated this in a press release on Tuesday, personally signed by him and made available to journalists in Minna. He disclosed that four bodies were recovered on Monday evening, while one was found late on Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to 158.

“This was delayed as we went for verification at the burial sites. It was confirmed alongside Sarkin Hausawa.

“The total death toll is now 158. This was verified by NSEMA, NEMA, IOM, and the Red Cross Society of Nigeria,” he said.

