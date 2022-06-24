Justices’ protest letter: PDP accuses APC of plot to emasculate judiciary

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has noted that the protest letter by Justices of the Supreme Court to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed, highlighting alleged failures in judiciary further confirms the plots by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government to emasculate the third arm of government.

This, it said, is in a bid to foist a fascist system and subvert the will of Nigerians in the 2023 general election.

The main opposition party made the assertion in a statement issued by Debo Ologunagba, its national publicity secretary, on Thursday.

It said the failure of the CJN to address the issues contained in the said protest letter reveals that there is a systemic design by the APC-government to ensure that the judiciary is stifled and handicapped to deliver on its constitutional duty as an independent arm of government.

The PDP said it is outrageous that instead of personally addressing the issues raised, the CJN rather allowed his media aide to respond to the revered Justices of the Supreme Court via a press statement, in a manner that shows impunity and utter disregard to the justices and the institution of the judiciary.

“Nigerians are reminded about the harassment, intimidation, suspension, illegal and unjust removal from office of the former CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, by the APC, being afraid of his independent-mindedness ahead of the 2019 presidential election.

“Nigerians can also recall the role reportedly played by the APC administration in staging the last year’s invasion of the now retired Justice Mary Odili’s home, apparently to instil fear in the judiciary ahead of the 2023 general election.

“It is instructive to recall that the magistrate who issued the warrant for that dastardly act reportedly averred that he was misled by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation.

“The letter by the Supreme Court Justices is a wake-up call to all Nigerians, particularly the Bar and the Bench, the civil society, organised labour, the media and the international community to rise to the occasion and rescue our judiciary from the stranglehold of the APC,” the statement read.