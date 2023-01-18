Justice delivery: Delta commissioner underscores importance of NBA members

Delta State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Isaiah Bozimo, has described members of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) as key stakeholders in the realisation of the state government’s quest for effective justice delivery.

Bozimo stated this in his office in Asaba when the Asaba branch of the NBA paid him a courtesy call.

He thanked the association for acknowledging his achievements in the ministry, adding that the Ministry of Justice under his watch had been taken the capacity development of the legal and non-legal officers seriously.

The commissioner, who said that he had been having interactions with lawyers in the ministry, also stated that there was need for the ministry to look for other areas to expand in building their capacity.

While saying that the ministry will support the activities of the association, Bozimo advised members of the association to always develop their practice.

Earlier, chairman of NBA, Asaba branch, Mr. Precious Nwadimuya told the commissioner that they were in his office to introduce the new executive members of the association and to present a token of their appreciation to him as part of the New Year celebration.

Nwadimuya further said that it was the tradition of the association to always introduce members of the new executive to the commissioner.

He said that they had hit the ground running with several plans and programmes, revealing that some of their activities will be to collaborate with the Ministry of Justice in order to ensure the success of their tenure.

He said that the Attorney-General had performed creditably, especially in the area of capacity building of staff, adding that the Attorney-General will be the first to host the association this year to be followed by Senior Advocates.

In his remarks, the vice chairman of the association, Mr. Thomas Anigara said that Bozimo had procured a staff bus for the ministry, increased the outfit allowance of legal officers in the Ministry of Justice.





