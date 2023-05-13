Nigerian rising star, IceSleek, who has distinguished himself from the usual accustomed Afrobeats with his debut single “Holla”, is gearing up for a follow-up single which he collaborated with the legendary female group Worl-A-Girl.

Known as the first female reggae dancehall group signed to Sony/Chaos Label, they were the writers and performers on the hit Gold Record from the Cool Runnings Movie, with their track “Jamaican Bobsled Chant”.

Their latest release entitled ” La La” was produced by Sidney Mills, released on Spi MusicInc and distributed by SONY ORCHARD /VPAL.

Not only has it maintained a 20-week chart presence on the Foundation Network NY Reggae Charts, but it also held the #1 position for 4 weeks.

This new collaboration single is titled “Calm Down” and will be officially released on Friday, May 12th, 2023.

IceSleek is a young multi-talented singer and songwriter whose singing ability started from a tender age.

Realising his passion for music can take him places, the rising star has now carved out a niche for himself by defining his own sound.

Infusing Afrobeat with other unique sounds from different genres speaks volume about his creativity.

The artist who has been largely influenced by predominant Nigeria’s Afrobeat music scene, which introduced names like Burna Boy, Rema, Wizkid, Ruger, etc., to the world, was groomed in a family where music was allowed to prevail, and IceSleek was privileged to broaden his knowledge and acceptance of all kinds of music, from R&B to Pop to Dancehall Reggae and more.

IceSleek is signed to Tuffgig Music Empire LLC, under the management of the label boss, the Legendary producer, Hardy Jim Baz. The anticipated song which features a mixed genre of Afro-Pop and Dancehall Reggae, showcases the excellent rhythmic and lyrical execution by both IceSleek and WORL-A-GIRL.

Meanwhile, IceSleek is still enjoying his first single success with “ Holla” and its massive acceptance by many, he is not relenting to put out additional great songs as more hits are on the way.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE