JUST IN: Unknown gunmen kill DPO in Benue

By Johnson Babajide, Makurdi
Unknown gunmen have killed the Divisional Police Officer of Naka Division identified as Mamud Abubakar, a Superintendent of Police.

Information about the killing of the DPO is sketchy as of the time of filing this report.

But it was gathered that the DPO was ambushed along Makirdi Naka road around 3:30 pm on Tuesday.

He was reported to have gone on peace escort to Makurdi but on his going back to his station in Naka, the gunmen had laid ambush and was shot.

It is not clear yet if he was the only person killed or those responsible for his death.

Confirming the killing of DPO, the Commissioner of Police, Benue Command, Wale Abass said that information leading to his death was still unknown.

He said, “it is true that the DPO was killed, he was going for peace escort and they cleared road for him on his way coming to Naka they laid ambush for him.

The CP is yet to ascertain those behind the killing.

However, the command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene said she would get back moment she gets details of the report.

