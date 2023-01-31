Rivers police arrest 6 suspected bandits with dangerous weapons

The Rivers Police command has announced the arrest of six suspected armed bandits during a stop and search duty along Elele – Owerri Road of Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The arrest was made by the command’s operatives last Thursday, according to the spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko.

The PPRO stated that dangerous weapons were also recovered from the suspects, who were intercepted in a Toyota Sienna with Reg. No. KNE 194 AJ, who was traveling from Kogi State.

She said, “The six occupants are namely: Boniface Owoicho, the Driver Age 55years, Momo Junior 27years, Mudi Moses, 25years, Ibrahim John 35years, Abdul Faruk, 23years and Nuhu Imadi all of Kogi State.”

“Following a thorough search conducted in the vehicle, the Police team recovered five arms, (Three English-made single barrels and two English-made automatic revolver barrels), and twenty AA live cartridges”.

“Also recovered were four Police belts, five knives, two military cardigans, three operational boots, one Civil Defence operational hat, two long-sleeved singlets engraved with Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Services (NHFSS), four face caps, two woven caps, ten GSM handsets, five ID cards, two touch lights, a bag containing chaplets, rings, beads, anointing oil, one Civil Defence operation trousers, and one Muslim neck pullover”.

“The command assured that a full-scale investigation has already commenced and those found culpable will be charged in court at the conclusion of the investigation.

“The Command urges all residents of Rivers State to remain calm, vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police with the following emergency numbers: 08039213071, 08098880134.”