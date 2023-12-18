No fewer than two persons were injured in an early morning fire incident that occurred on Monday at the residence of late former Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala in Ogbomosho, Oyo.

The Director of Operations, Oyo State Fire Service, Mr Ismail Adeleke, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Monday.

Adeleke said the service got a distress call about 8.30 am from one Tolu Ikusagba, Managing Director of Parrot101.1FM, Ogbomoso.

He said that the cause of the fire incident could not be immediately ascertained, but that the fire had been put out to prevent further spread.

Adeleke said from the two persons that sustained the injury, one was severe, adding that further update would be provided about the incident.

However, an eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity told NAN that the fire incident was caused by gas explosion.

The eyewitness said that the incident led to the death of one person which was yet to be confirmed by the appropriate authority.

The eyewitness also said that the two people that sustained injury had been taken to hospital for treatment.

