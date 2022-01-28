(JUST IN): Oyo Senator, Teslim Folarin, loses wife

The senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District in the NationaL Assembly, Senator Teslim Folarin, has lost his wife, Angela, who died in the afternoon of Friday, January 29.

It was gathered that Mrs Angela Nwaka Folarin, who died in the United Kingdom, was hale and hearty on Friday morning but she succumbed to the cold hands of death in the afternoon of the same day.

Her death was announced through a statement by the Special Adviser to the Senator on Media and Publicity, Mr Y. O. Olaniyi, on Friday afternoon.

According to the statement: “With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, we announce the death of our wife, mother and sister, Chief (Mrs) Angela Nwaka Folarin.”

“The wife of Oyo Central Senator was confirmed dead on Friday afternoon. She breathed her last in the United Kingsom.

“The deceased was hale and hearty until the angel of death knocked the door. May Almighty God comfort us and grant late Angela an eternal rest.”