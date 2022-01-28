Gombe Police parade 4 Beninoises, 2 others over alleged fraud activities

Gombe State Police Command has arrested and paraded two Nigerians and four Beninoises over an attempt to commit fraud in the state.

While parading the suspects at the Command Headquarters in Gombe on Friday, State Police Commissioner, Mr Ishola Babaitan gave the identity of the suspects as Abdullahi Yusuf Adamu, 26 years from Gombe State; Jasper Jacob, 33 years from Taraba State; while Dafton Wakon Elysée, Hopko Adolphe, Jamal Salami and Emmanuel Haunukon are citizens of Benin Republic.

The Police Commissioner said that, during the course of interrogation, the suspects claimed that they are into an online networking business called QNET using it on unsuspecting citizens of the state.

According to him, it was established that the suspects are into Ponzi scheme to defraud unsuspecting members of the public saying that the Command had on 18th January 2022, at about 08:30 pm, received information that three Hummer buses brought some young men numbering about 109.

Ishola Babaitan added, “Immediately Police operatives in synergy with DSS were dispatched to the scene and the people were invited to the DSS facility where they were interrogated.”

“Later, two Nigerians mentioned above were transferred to the Police for discrete investigation and possible prosecution while the four Beninoises were handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service, later on, the Nigeria Immigration Service transferred the four suspects to the Police,” the CP said.

While advising the general public to be wary of those they transact business with to avoid being defrauded, he assured that all the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

However, one of the suspects, Abdullahi Yusuf Adamu while talking to Journalists said that the business is not fraudulent because he registered the business in Benin Republic and has been doing it over there.

Abdullahi Adamu said that he brought it to Nigeria for his people to benefit from the networking business adding that he is ready to go to court to defend himself.

According to him, company products such as pieces of jewellery, wristwatches among other genuine products are bought from the company and given to marketers to sell and get their commission.

