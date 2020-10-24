JUST IN: Oyetola imposes 24-hour curfew in Osun over mass looting

Felt perturbed by the spate of mass looting in Osun State, Governor Gboyega Oyetola this afternoon declared a 24-hour curfew across the state with immediate effect.

He, however, threatened that violators of the curfew rules shall be prosecuted in line with the extant laws of the state.

The governor who made this known through a broadcast to the people of the state in Osogbo explained that the decision was taken after an Emergency Security Meeting where the whole situation was reviewed and assessed.

“This inevitable conclusion was reached to avert the continuation of this irresponsible act, especially now that the genuine protesters have suspended their protest earlier today.”

“The declaration of a 24-hour curfew, which will be indefinite until further notice, is to prevent the current state of anarchy from degenerating into a large-scale breakdown of law and order.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, there shall be no vehicular (including Okada) or human movement during this period. Only those on essential duties will be permitted to move around. These persons too must carry with them proper identification to allow access.”

“Violators of the curfew rules shall be prosecuted in line with the extant laws of the state.

“Government notes with huge disappointment, the abuse of the suspension, a day ago, of the 24-hour curfew earlier declared in the State to forestall the breakdown of law and order and protect the lives and property of citizens and residents.”

“It is unfortunate that hoodlums and criminals have taken advantage of the government’s action to wantonly loot government and private property, including private business premises and homes in several parts of the State this morning. This is unacceptable and it stands condemned.”

He, however, charged residents of the state to return home and remain in their homes until further notice.

“I assure them of their safety during this period, as always, as security operatives have been deployed in all the parts of the state to restore and maintain law and order within the precinct of the law,” he concluded.

