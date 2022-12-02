(JUST IN): Northern Christian, Muslim leaders adopt Atiku as candidate for presidential election

The Forum of Christian and Muslim Political Leaders from the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have adopted the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as the consensus candidate for the election next year.

Arising from a meeting of leaders and delegates from all over the North composed of religious leaders, women and youth organisations, they took the decision in Abuja on Friday at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre.

The forum adopted the report of the IRS Technical Committee led by a former Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mohammed Umara Kumalia and Mr Nunge Mele.

It will be recalled that the Forum of Northern Christian and Muslim Leaders had on October 8 set up the committee to recommend a pan-Nigerian platform to adopt in the 2023 presidential election.

The resolution was contained in a communique jointly signed by a former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State and Minister of Water Resources during the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo, Mukhtari Shagari and Professor D. D. Sheni.

The communique revealed that “Forum therefore adopted the PDP and the Atiku/Okowa presidential ticket as the right ticket to support in the 2023 presidential elections, as it addresses all the concerns of inclusiveness, fairness and national cohesion” .

The Forum further recommended support for the Atiku Abubakar/Ifeanyi Okowa presidential ticket to all well-meaning Nigerians across the ethnic, sectional and religious diversities, in order to foster unity, peace, development and progress.