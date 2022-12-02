Niger Republic awards Yobe Gov, Buni with National Honour

The President of Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum, has conferred the award of Niger Republic’s National Honour, on Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni.

A statement signed by Mamman Mohammed, Director General, Press and Media Affairs to the Yobe State Governor disclosed that the letter of approval was presented by Mr. Boucary Sani Malam Chaibou, Depute National, Second Deputy Speaker ECOWAS Parliament to Governor Buni.

Boucary said the President of Niger Republic approved the award in appreciation of Buni’s contribution to building relationship between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

He said the National Honour awarded to the governor was in conformity with the provisions of the country’s constitution.

Boucary noted that “it was a recognition of Governor Buni ‘s active contributions to strengthening strong bilateral, economic and social relationship between Nigeria and Niger.”

Governor Buni expressed his profound gratitude and appreciation to President Bazoum, the government and people of Niger Republic for the great honour and recognition.

He further pledged his continuous support and commitment to building stronger relationship between the two countries.





“Nigeria and Niger are brothers, we all have roles to play in strengthening peaceful coexistence and mutual understanding between the governments and people of the two countries.

” I want to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the government and people of Niger Republic for this honour.”

He added that the award would serve as a spring board that would spur him to do more to improve the bond between the two nations.

Governor Buni is receiving the second National Honour this year after Nigeria’s National Honour of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) in October this year.