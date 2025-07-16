JUST IN: Nigeria’s inflation rate eases to 22.22% — NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate in June 2025 eased to 22.22 per cent relative to the May 2025 headline inflation rate of 22.97 per cent.

Looking at the movement, the June 2025 headline inflation rate showed a decrease of 0.76 per cent compared to the May 2025 headline inflation rate.

Data released by the NBS on Wednesday show that on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 11.97 per cent lower than the 34.19 per cent rate recorded in June 2024.

The NBS said, “This shows that the headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) decreased in June 2025 compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e., June 2024), though with a different base year, November 2009 = 100.”

On a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in June 2025 was 1.68 per cent, which was 0.15 per cent higher than the 1.53 per cent recorded in May 2025.

This means that in June 2025, the rate of increase in the average price level was higher than the rate of increase in the average price level in May 2025.

… Details later

