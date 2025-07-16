BusinessTop News

JUST IN: Nigeria’s inflation rate eases to 22.22% — NBS

Joseph Inokotong
inflation rate,

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate in June 2025 eased to 22.22 per cent relative to the May 2025 headline inflation rate of 22.97 per cent.

Looking at the movement, the June 2025 headline inflation rate showed a decrease of 0.76 per cent compared to the May 2025 headline inflation rate.

Data released by the NBS on Wednesday show that on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 11.97 per cent lower than the 34.19 per cent rate recorded in June 2024.

The NBS said, “This shows that the headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) decreased in June 2025 compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e., June 2024), though with a different base year, November 2009 = 100.”

On a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in June 2025 was 1.68 per cent, which was 0.15 per cent higher than the 1.53 per cent recorded in May 2025.

This means that in June 2025, the rate of increase in the average price level was higher than the rate of increase in the average price level in May 2025.

… Details later

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article The Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola, CON (left) receiving a presentation from the Acting President, Fisheries Cooperative Federation of Nigeria (FCFN), Mr. Mashi Gabriel Sani, at an interactive session with fisheries cooperatives groups in Abuja on Wednesday. FG to end fish importation, targets aggressive local production
Next Article Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Tenny Daniyan, 2025 H1: Customs achieves 34.1% revenue increase at PTML, berths 52 vessels

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×