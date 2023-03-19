Sandra Nwaokolo

Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, the incumbent Governor of Gombe State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 gubernatorial election, has emerged victorious after winning a majority of votes cast across the state’s 11 local government areas.

The State collation Officer of the election and vice-chancellor of federal university Gashua, Professor Maimuna Waziri, declared Inuwa the winner on Sunday, announcing that he had scored 342, 821 votes.

Meanwhile, his closest opponent, Mohammed Barde of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), came in second with 233, 131 votes, while Khamisu Mailantarki of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) polled 19, 861 votes.

The results reflect the will of the people and the democratic process, with Inuwa securing a clear mandate to continue his leadership of the state.

