JUST IN: Edo APC suspends Obaseki, deputy, SSG

Less than 24 hours after the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) suspended National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, another faction of the party in the state suspended the Governor Godwin Obaseki for alleged anti-party activities.

A chieftain of the party, Mr. Patrick Ikhariale, while briefing journalists in Benin City on Wednesday stated that the faction also suspended the Deputy Governor, Philip Shuaibu and the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie for alleged anti-party activities.

Tribune Online reports that a faction of the party in the state loyal to Obaseki suspended Oshiomhole on Tuesday after passing a vote of no confidence on him.

