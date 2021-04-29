JUST IN: Delta loses monarch as Okowa mourns

The Ovie of Igbide Kingdom, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, Edward Obukeni I, is dead.

The passage of the Isoko monarch, which reportedly occured sometime in January, was officially announced, on Wednesday, by the Igbide Kingdom in a statement.

Obukeni I joined his ancestor at 81 after a brief illness the statement, signed by the Oletu-Ekpo of Igbide, Chief Godspower Okpohro, noted.

He said the monarch would be missed by the people of the kingdom.

Following the announcement of the demise of the Isoko monarch, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has condoled with the people of Igbide.

Okowa, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, commiserated with the royal family of Igbide kingdom.

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I commiserate with the Obukeni royal family, the people of Igbide kingdom, the government and people of Isoko South Local Government Area and the entire Isoko nation on the passing of the renowned traditional ruler.

“The late monarch’s 47 years reign, which made him one of the longest-serving monarchs in the state, recorded remarkable infrastructural development in his domain.

“He will be remembered for his contributions to the peace, unity and development of his kingdom and the entire Delta,” Okowa stated.

He urged the family of the royal father, friends, associates and the people of Igbide to take solace in the knowledge that the monarch lived an exemplary life.

