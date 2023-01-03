JUST IN: Buhari signs N21.83trn 2023 budget into law

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law the 2023 Appropriation Bill with a total aggregate expenditure N21.83 trillion

The budget is the eight and last of the annual proposal of his presidency.

He performed the ceremony in the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

Buhari noted the bill he signed is N21.83 trillion aggregate expenditure, an increase N1.32 trillion over the initial executive proposal for a total expenditure of N20.51 trillion.

He said signed it as passed by the National Assembly to enable it to be implemented without delay, noting that he had directed the relevant agencies to engage with the legislature to re-visit the changes made to the proposal by the lawmakers.





The delay in passing the budget caused the signing to be moved to the first working day of the day of the year unlike in recent past when Buhari assented to the bill in December.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, had last week explained the delay of the the passage of the appropriation was due to some anomalous figures presented by the executive to the legislature for consideration.