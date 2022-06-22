JUST IN: Buhari sends name of new chairman of RMAFC to Senate

•More Senators defect from their political parties

Latest NewsTop News
By Tijani Adeyemi - Abuja
Buhari sends name, National Health Authority Bill, mourns Sokoto boat mishap victims, Senate confirms four Buhari, Buhari approves appointment, Buhari approves reconstitution of NBC, Buhari okays Gbeleyi, Buhari appoints Doyin Salami as chief economic adviser, Finance bill 2021, Buhari signs Climate Change, AMCON bills into law, Buhari presides over security meeting, Buhari directs MDAs, Buhari allocates N234bn, Buhari signs Agricultural Research, Buhari receives NNPC’s certificate, President Buhari set to, Buhari presides over FEC, Buhari seeks confirmation , enactment of laws on arms, Buhari writes House, President Buhari seeks fresh loans, new CEOs for National Library, Buhari ratifies international coffee agreement, Committing Nigeria to education development, Commonwealth support on security, Buhari signs N982.7bn supplementary

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Alhaji Mohammed Shehu, as the Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and has asked the Senate to screen and confirm his nomination.

This is contained in a letter from Buhari read at plenary on Wednesday by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Also on the floor of the Senate, Senators Francis Ezenwa Onyewuchi (Imo East) and Haliru Dauda Jika (Bauchi Central) defected from their political parties.

Onyewuchi dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Labour Party (LP) while Jika defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Their letters of defection were read of the floor by the Senate President.

The lawmakers cited lack of transparent internal politics in their former political parties as reasons for their actions.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs


Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.  Buhari sends name  Buhari sends name

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.  Buhari sends name

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

You might also like
Latest News

Buhari blames oil pipeline vandalism on IPOB

Latest News

Buhari orders urgent action to rescue kidnapped train passengers

Latest News

Buhari tasks FUPRE new students on research for national development

Latest News

Buhari writes Senate to confirm Umar Yahaya as co-chair, governing council of…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More