JUST IN: Buhari sends name of new chairman of RMAFC to Senate

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Alhaji Mohammed Shehu, as the Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and has asked the Senate to screen and confirm his nomination.

This is contained in a letter from Buhari read at plenary on Wednesday by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Also on the floor of the Senate, Senators Francis Ezenwa Onyewuchi (Imo East) and Haliru Dauda Jika (Bauchi Central) defected from their political parties.

Onyewuchi dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Labour Party (LP) while Jika defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Their letters of defection were read of the floor by the Senate President.

The lawmakers cited lack of transparent internal politics in their former political parties as reasons for their actions.

Details later…

