JUST IN: 118 Nigerians stranded in Libya return to Nigeria (PHOTOS)

No fewer than 118 Nigerians who have been stranded in Libya for some time have been evacuated from the country and returned to Nigeria on Wednesday morning.

The returnees, comprising 51 males, 41 females, 17 children and nine infants, arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, around 1:30 a.m. aboard Buraq Air.

According to a statement by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, the returnees will be quarantined at the Federal Capital Territory Hajj camp for 14 days in line with the new COVID-19 protocols by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Details later….