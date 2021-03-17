Yoruba Global Alliance calls Yoruba nation to rally round Adebanjo as new Afenifere leader

A group of eminent Yoruba leaders under the aegis of the Yoruba Global Alliance (YG) led by an emeritus Pro-Chancellor/Chairman, Ondo State University of Science & Technology, Dr Amos Akingba, has called on Yoruba people at home and abroad to rally round and support the former deputy leader and now new Afenifere Leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

In a congratulatory message released after an emergency meeting of the YG Leaders Council chaired by veteran journalist and Yoruba Nationalist Leader, Chief Tola Adeniyi, and signed by YG Secretary General, Professor Anthony Kila, the group expressed its joy at the emergence of Adebanjo as the new Yoruba leader.

The congratulatory message noted that Afenifere, the pioneer Yoruba group in the history of Nigeria, remains the most consistent and most disciplined Yoruba group in the past 70 years and noted that it is a privilege for all those alive to witness the ascension of Adebanjo, a true and genuine Awoist with a track record of struggle, sacrifice and success.

YG wants Yoruba people at home and abroad to note that in all his life, “Pa Ayo Adebanjo has never jostled for a position nor sought cheap popularity, rather he has always worked hard, sticking to principles and ideals without compromise and remaining consistent even when those ideas and principles appear unpopular with many.

“Chief Ayo Adebanjo is a trustworthy man that never ran away, never gave up and never pretended to be what he is not.”

YG used the eminently deserved elevation to admonish Yoruba people at home and abroad to use Pa Adebanjo as reference and benchmark of leadership and to be wary of fake self-serving and self-proclaimed leaders and work with leaders with a track record of consistency and verifiable landmark achievements.

YG remains hugely indebted to Pa Reuben Fasonranti for leading the Yoruba nation this far and wishes him longer life and robust health in his retirement.