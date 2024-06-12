President Bola Tinubu is currently at Eagle Square Abuja to take part in the military activities marking this year’s Democracy Day.

Following his welcome to the ceremony by fanfare and national salute, he mounted the special parade vehicle for the inspection of guards as the special guests of honour.

The president is billed to witness the combined march past in slow and quick times by the armed forces before the Guards Brigade silent drill display.

Along with other guests, he will also be entertained by Mass Band and cultural troupes display before unveiling a portrait of himself described as the world’s largest painting portrait on canvas.

He is thereafter expected to preside over advances in review orders also by the armed forces before signing the Democracy Day register.

Details to come later….

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE