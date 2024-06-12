The Federal Government of Nigeria has expressed its determination and preparedness to host the forthcoming Africa Energy Bank.

The government urged African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO) countries to fully support Nigeria’s bid to have the bank’s headquarters domiciled in the most populous black nation.

Nigeria’s bid to host the bank’s headquarters in Abuja was announced at a dinner organized by the Ministry of Petroleum Resources for APPO countries’ ambassadors on Tuesday night.

The Permanent Secretary of the Petroleum Resources Ministry, Ambassador Nicholas Agbo Ella, who led other Nigerian government officials in seeking APPO countries’ support, emphasized Nigeria’s readiness in his welcome address.

He stated, “As we convene in the vibrant capital city of Abuja, allow me to paint a vivid portrait of Nigeria’s bid to host the Africa Energy Bank Headquarters; a bid grounded in a deep-seated conviction that Abuja stands as the quintessential epicentre of energy innovation and cooperation on our continent.”

“Nigeria’s strategic location at the crossroads of West Africa renders Abuja an unrivaled nexus of connectivity and accessibility. With its extensive network of transportation infrastructure and logistical capabilities, Abuja offers a strategic gateway to the entire African continent, providing the Africa Energy Bank with unparalleled access to key energy markets, stakeholders, and decision-makers across Africa.

“By selecting Abuja as its host city, the Africa Energy Bank can serve as a linchpin of connectivity, fostering collaboration and catalyzing progress on a continental scale.”

The Permanent Secretary, also said; “Nigeria’s rich endowment of oil, gas, and renewable energy resources presents an unparalleled opportunity for the Africa Energy Bank to harness the continent’s vast energy potential and drive sustainable development.

“With proven reserves of over 37 billion barrels of oil and 5 trillion cubic meters of natural gas, Nigeria ranks among the top energy producers in Africa. Nigeria’s burgeoning renewable energy sector, characterized by abundant solar and wind resources, holds immense promise for powering Africa’s future.

“By situating the Africa Energy Bank in Abuja, Nigeria seeks to leverage its energy wealth to catalyze innovation, investment, and economic diversification across the continent, ensuring energy security and resilience for generations to come. Nigeria’s distinguished legacy of leadership within the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO) underscores our unwavering commitment to fostering unity, stability, and prosperity within the African energy sector.

“By hosting the Africa Energy Bank, Nigeria reaffirms its steadfast dedication to advancing the principles of cooperation, inclusivity, and shared prosperity among African nations. Abuja, as the host city, will serve as a beacon of collaboration, providing a neutral and inclusive platform for African countries to come together, exchange ideas, and chart a collective path toward energy security and sustainable development.”

He added; “Nigeria’s proactive approach to regulatory reform has positioned the country as a paragon of stability and transparency within the global energy landscape. With a robust regulatory framework in place, Nigeria offers a conducive environment for the Africa Energy Bank to thrive, attracting investment, fostering innovation, and ensuring accountability across all facets of energy governance.

“By selecting Abuja as its headquarters, the Africa Energy Bank will benefit from Nigeria’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of governance, transparency, and accountability, thereby instilling confidence and trust among investors and stakeholders. Nigeria’s vision for a sustainable energy future is anchored in principles of environmental stewardship, social equity, and economic inclusivity.

“As the host country of the Africa Energy Bank, Nigeria is committed to leveraging its expertise and resources to promote renewable energy adoption, drive technological innovation, and combat the dual challenges of climate change and energy poverty that plague our continent.

“Abuja, with its state-of-the-art infrastructure and commitment to sustainability, stands as a living testament to Nigeria’s dedication to building a brighter, greener future for Africa. I implore each esteemed delegate to consider the profound implications of Nigeria’s bid to host the Africa Energy Bank Headquarters and to lend your unwavering support to our cause.

“Together, let us seize this historic opportunity to elevate Abuja as the epi-centre of energy excellence and cooperation in Africa, and let us forge a path toward a future defined by prosperity, sustainability, and shared opportunity for all Africans.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE