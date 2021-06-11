June 12: Imo CP warns people to desist from being used to perpetrate crime

As Nigerians set to mark the 2021 June 12 Democracy Day, the Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro has cautioned residents of the state against being used to perpetrate violence.

The CP said this in Owerri on Friday while reacting to social media reports of plans by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to fuel tension through the hijacking of the planned civil protests in parts of the state.

He called on residents of the state to remain cautious and not allow enemies of peace to destroy the state in the guise of Democracy Day protests.

He described the alleged planned protests as a ploy to heat up the polity and worsen the security challenges bedevilling the state.

The Police Commissioner said that the Poice intelligence had uncovered plans by members of the IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN) to hijack the civil protests on June 12.

He said: “We advise Imo people to steer clear because some of those conveners have ulterior motives. We will not tolerate any attempt by hoodlums to destabilize the state and any who insists on disrupting the fragile peace in the state will meet their waterloo”.

He urged residents of the state to support efforts by the Police and other security agencies to restore peace so as to create the enabling environment for commercial and business activities to thrive.

The Commissioner called on Imo people and residents to join hands with police to fully restore the peaceful atmosphere for which the state is known so that businesses could thrive again and normal life could be restored.

