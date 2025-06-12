June 12: Adeleke charges Nigerians to defend democracy

Osun State Civil Societies Coalition, in collaboration with the state government, on Thursday celebrated the 32nd anniversary of June 12 in Osogbo, the state capital, with a call from Governor Ademola Adeleke urging Nigerians to defend the country’s democracy and uphold the principles of justice, equality, and freedom.

The governor, who made the call at the programme held at Adolak Events Hall, Old Governor’s Office, Osogbo, said, “Today, we celebrate the 32nd anniversary of that historic day, now rightly enshrined as Democracy Day, symbolising the collective will of our people for freedom, justice, and democratic governance.”

“As we commemorate June 12, we honour the sacrifices of our heroes who fought tirelessly for the democratic freedoms we now enjoy. We also mark the anniversaries of our nation’s transition to democracy and the relentless struggles of our forebears.”

“We remember, with deep respect and admiration, the late business mogul and philanthropist, Chief M.K.O. Abiola, GCFR, whose courage and conviction inspired a nation.”

“His tragic death became a rallying point, awakening in Nigerians a renewed patriotic consciousness to defend our democratic rights. At this juncture, I must commend former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for his courage and patriotism in officially recognising June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day.”

“That singular act corrected a grave historical injustice and restored dignity to the memory of Chief M.K.O. Abiola and the democratic aspirations of Nigerians.”

“As we celebrate 26 years of uninterrupted democratic rule and 32 years since the June 12 election, today, we reflect on how far we have come and we recommit ourselves to deepening democracy, justice, accountability, transparency, and equality. Our administration stands firmly committed to promoting these values.”

“We are building a strong, resilient, and inclusive democratic governance that delivers sustainable, trans-generational benefits to the people of Osun State.”

“As part of our Five-Point Development Agenda, we have made significant progress in strengthening democratic structures and improving the lives of our people. On Infrastructure and Development, we have provided potable borehole water in all 332 electoral wards across the state. Numerous roads have been constructed and rehabilitated.”

“We have also implemented rural electrification projects by supplying transformers and electrical materials to underserved communities. On healthcare, the Imole Surgical and Medical Outreach has served over 18,000 beneficiaries.”

“Through the Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS), over 3,332 indigenes have been enrolled, improving access to quality healthcare. On socio-economic development, we have ensured the regular payment of workers’ salaries, including settling half of the outstanding salary arrears inherited from the previous administration.”

“We have supported farmers with fertiliser subsidies and other inputs to boost food production and ensure food security. This administration is strengthening our institutions, enhancing transparency, and empowering citizens to participate meaningfully in democratic processes.”

In his remarks, the State Commissioner for Regional, Integrated and Special Duties, Dr B.T. Salami, said,

“June 12 stands as a testament to the unwavering spirit of our people, their relentless pursuit of justice, and their steadfast commitment to democratic ideals. It symbolises the power of unity, the strength of collective action, and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.”

“As we reflect on the significance of June 12, we are reminded of the importance of democratic values, such as freedom, justice, and equality. We are also reminded of the need for us to continue to work towards a society that is just, equitable, and free from oppression.”

Also speaking at the occasion, the Owa Obokun of Ijesa Land, Owa Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, said the main gain of the June 12 struggle is the current rotational presidency, which enables all sections and regions in the country to have a sense of belonging.

He agitated for the involvement of youths in governance, saying they must be included in policy formulations to prepare them for future leadership roles.

In his speech, the Chairman of the Osun Civil Societies Coalition, Comrade Waheed Lawal, said, “Since the return to civilian rule in 1999, Nigeria has made notable strides. We’ve seen six general elections, transitions of power between parties, and the gradual strengthening of democratic institutions. Civil society has become more vibrant, the press freer, and public discourse more dynamic.”

“However, it would be disingenuous to say it’s been all smooth. The democratic experience in Nigeria has been marred by electoral irregularities, voter suppression, corruption, weak institutions, and growing disillusionment among the youth and working masses. The dividends of democracy have yet to trickle down equitably, especially in terms of security, employment, education, and infrastructure.”

“Democracy in Nigeria is still evolving. We are not where we used to be, but we are certainly not where we ought to be. The increasing political consciousness of the people, especially the youth, is a hopeful sign. Movements such as #EndSARS showed the power of collective action and democratic expression.”

“But for democracy to truly take shape, it must go beyond elections. It must reflect in justice, accountability, equity, and good governance.”

He stressed that the independence and capacity of institutions like INEC, the judiciary, EFCC, and the civil service must be protected and enhanced to ensure transparency and fairness.

“We need electoral reforms that guarantee credible elections, reduce the cost of politics, and promote inclusivity, especially for women and young people.”

