Reps hail Nigeria’s democratic journey

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, on Wednesday, advocated for a deepened constitutional reforms and urgent intervention in the power sector as well as the revitalisation of the nation’s solid minerals sector.

Speaking at a joint sitting of the National Assembly commemorating Democracy Day, the Speaker lauded Nigeria’s resilience over 26 years of uninterrupted democratic governance and highlighted the legislature’s pivotal role in shaping the country’s political and socio-economic trajectory.

According to him; “We have gathered in this hallowed chamber to celebrate a truly historic occasion: twenty-six uninterrupted years of democracy”.

He recalled the watershed June 12, 1993, presidential election and the collective resolve of Nigerians to enthrone democracy, hailing President Tinubu as one of the “frontline crusaders” of the NADECO pro-democracy struggle.

“Your story itself is that of the triumph of democracy,” the Speaker told Tinubu, lauding his journey from activism to the presidency.”

He urged the President to prioritise the long-overdue reform of the power sector.

He said, “You have demonstrated remarkable resolve in removing the fuel subsidy and allowing the Naira to float. Now, we require an equally decisive intervention in our power sector.”

He called for a shift from dependence on thermal and hydro sources to renewable energy like solar, wind, and even nuclear saying that “If anyone can do this, Mr President, IT IS YOU!”

He also advocated for the transformation of the solid minerals sector, urging an urgent review of the 2007 Mining Act to allow subnational participation, improve oversight, and mitigate security risks.

According to him, “These reforms will position solid minerals as a strategic pillar of our national economy”.

The Speaker who highlighted the achievements of the 10th National Assembly, especially in aligning its legislative priorities with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda pointed out that since June 2023, the Assembly had unveiled an eight-point Legislative Agenda, through which 2,263 bills had been reviewed.

According to him, “Of these, 65.3% passed Second Reading, 186 were passed, and 51 had been signed into law—a record number for any President in their first two years in office”.

He congratulated the President on “this unprecedented milestone”.

While speaking on the achievements of President Tinubu on national security, the Speaker disclosed that ₦6.11 trillion—representing 11.1% of the 2025 national budget—was allocated to the security sector.

He stated that the signing of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria Act, 2023, and the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Act, 2024, would strengthen the country’s defence and curtail illegal arms circulation.

On the economy, the Speaker commended President Tinubu over the removal of fuel subsidies and unification of forex windows, as well as legislation supporting tax reforms, he said, were already boosting investor confidence and enhancing government revenue.

On infrastructure, he stated that capital spending rose to 8.16% in 2025, supporting 440 ongoing road projects, including the critical Abuja–Kaduna–Zaria–Kano expressway and the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway.

He also listed key improvements in the social sector. Education funding grew from 5.7% in 2021 to 8.2% in the 2023/2024 fiscal period, while over 500,000 students had benefitted from the Student Loan Act.

He noted that ten new universities and specialised institutions were established under Tinubu’s administration—“the highest of any President in his first term.”

On healthcare, he pointed out that allocations rose to 5.46% in 2024, which led to the revitalisation of over 4,000 primary health centres across the country.

He further explained that the legislature also supported the introduction of a ₦70,000 minimum wage to improve social welfare.

Abbas stated that the House was actively overseeing executive agencies to ensure transparency.

According to him, the Public Accounts Committee, House, had recovered ₦61.5 billion owed to the federal government by oil and gas firms.

The Speaker also highlighted civic engagement initiatives such as biannual Youth and Women Town Halls, live televised citizens’ interactions, and the annual House Open Week. He invited President Tinubu to declare open the next edition of the Open Week scheduled for July.

He spoke of increased parliamentary diplomacy, including the establishment of 82 friendship groups with global legislatures.

He also referenced collaborations with international partners like the UNDP, PLAC, UN Women, KAS, and YIAGA Africa.

He further explained that a recent MoU with the UNDP would mobilise ₦50 billion over four years under the Parliamentary Development Project to build the institutional capacity of lawmakers.