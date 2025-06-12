Democracy Day: Nigerian youth hold solidarity rally for Tinubu in Abuja

The event, themed “We Walk for Democracy, We Walk for Renewed Hope,” saw youths from across the country converge to express their support for the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda and to demand continued commitment to youth empowerment and development.

Democracy Day in Nigeria is celebrated on the 12th of June in commemoration of the annulment of the 1993 presidential election, which was won by Moshood Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP)—an election considered the freest and most credible in the history of Nigeria.

President of NYCN, Amb. Solomon Adodo, in his address to Nigerian youths who gathered en masse at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, eulogised the heroes and heroines of democracy, especially those who paid the ultimate price in the aftermath of the June 12 annulment and all those who stood firm in the face of great political persecution.

Adodo stated that, “Today, we march not as observers of history but as its authors. June 12 did not birth our democracy—it baptised it. It cost countless lives, dreams, and tears. The courage of Chief MKO Abiola, the sacrifice of Kudirat Abiola, the bravery of Dr Beko Ransome-Kuti, Alfred Rewane, Bagauda Kaltho, Chima Ubani, Pa Alfred Ilenre, and other fallen martyrs as well as the living heroes can never be overlooked.

“On Tinubu’s second Democracy Day anniversary, it is pertinent to state that his economic and fiscal reforms are worthy of commendation and are fast yielding a transformative legacy that has rekindled hope for a greater Nigeria.

“He has modelled a unique brand of leadership despite the woes inherited from successive administrations, and he never dwells on the past as an excuse for sensationalism, but rather vigorously addresses the fundamentals required to set the nation back on the path of greatness.

“Amidst the economic turbulence, he has been able to tame the tumorous insecurity challenges with unprecedented breakthroughs, which have revitalised our hope that insecurity will soon be history. A unifier par excellence, he has shown leadership that is accommodating, intentional, and resolute—lifting Nigerians, not dividing them.

“We must also acknowledge the stabilising influence of the National Assembly under the leadership of the President of the Senate, His Excellency, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio. The peace we enjoy in democratic governance today cannot be overemphasised without the instrumental role of a functional and cooperative National Assembly.

“Under his leadership, the legislature has complemented the executive with maturity, dialogue, and vision, making the sailing of our national ship smoother under President Tinubu’s watch.

“Equally, we pay glowing tribute to the gallant men and women of the Armed Forces and our patriotic service chiefs. Their sacrifices in the line of duty to protect the territorial integrity of our nation, often at the risk of their lives, deserve more than applause. Their unwavering commitment to peace, stability, and security across our land reinforces our confidence in Nigeria’s unity and enduring strength.

“We do not flatter when we say you have made the youth your co-pilots in this audacious flight towards national redemption. We are not paraded as tokens—we are partners in policy, innovation, and execution.

“We see your faith in us in every bold step, such as the Digital Transformation and Innovation Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA) and federal training centres empowering millions in digital skills, entrepreneurship, and creative industries, complete with start-up grants for graduates.

“The iDICE Fund, a $617.7 million investment vehicle fuelling youth-led tech and creative start-ups nationwide, as well as the 3 Million Technical Talents (3MTT) initiative to skill 3 million young Nigerians in IT and vocational trades, and the GenU Digital Skills programme, which leverages UNICEF partnership to train 20 million youth by 2030 in learning-to-earning pathways, are just some of the few bold footprints in the youth ecosystem.

“This is therefore a golden opportunity for us, and the onus is squarely on us to cooperate, partner, and support the current administration to ensure it succeeds in delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda to Nigerians now and beyond 2027. It is our patriotic duty and we must not fail an administration that has been sensitive to our yearnings,” he stated.

