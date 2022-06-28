Judiciary back on track with Justice Ariwoola’s appointment —SAN

A former Chairman of the Nigeria Legal Aid Council, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), on Tuesday, stated that the Nigerian judiciary is back on track with the appointment of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, adding that his appointment is very timely especially in these very uncertain times, reiterating that the eminent jurist brings on board a wealth of experience on the bench to his new position as the most senior judicial officer in the country.

Ayorinde, who is also the Special Counsel to the Governor of Oyo State in a statement issued on Tuesday said the new CJN is rich in wisdom and will promote peace and stability among the justices of the apex court, describing Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as a towering judicial colossus, moral crusader and paragon of virtues.

“The appointment of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as Acting CJN is a very welcome development in these very uncertain times. The eminent jurist brings on board a wealth of experience on the bench to his new position as the most senior judicial officer in the country.

“I have known His Lordship since his days as an officer at the Ministry of Justice in Ibadan, Oyo State over three decades ago. Some of us are not surprised that he has risen to the very apex of his career. I am sure that the Judiciary will experience great strides under him. I also hope that the work of the Apex Court will be more appreciated under the new CJN,” he said.

He described the new CJN as an embodiment of integrity, justice, truth and the rule of law adding that the new CJN will restore sanity to the judiciary, noting that with Justice Olukayode Ariwoola at the helm of affairs in the judiciary, it’s safe to say Nigeria’s judiciary system is back on track and there’s no doubt about his immense ability to move the Supreme Court forward.

He said the intellectual capacity and vast experience of Ariwoola enhanced the performance and credibility of Nigeria’s judicial system as Ariwoola’s contributions to the development of Nigeria and the country as immeasurable, wishing him long life, good health and prosperity while praying that God will continue to guide and protect him.